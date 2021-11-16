Mel Gibson to take directing duty of 'Lethal Weapon 5'

Gibson, who appears as Martin Riggs in the franchise, announced his involvement in the project at an event in London, according to Britain's The Sun newspaper after paying tribute to the filmmaker who had previously helmed the franchise, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Actor Mel Gibson will be starring in and directing the fifth installment of 'Lethal Weapon'.

"The man who directed all the Lethal films, Richard Donner, he was a big guy.(Donner) was developing the screenplay and he got pretty far along with it. And he said to me one day, 'Listen kid, if I kick the bucket you will do it.' And I said, 'Shut up.'"

He said: "But he did indeed pass away. But he did ask me to do it and at the time I didn't say anything. He said it to his wife and to the studio and the producer. So I will be directing the fifth one."

The film is expected to enter the production sometime in 2022.

Sources said: "As well as stepping up to direct Lethal Weapon 5 Mel is going to be starring in it."

"Fans of Riggs will be pleased to see him back on screen - older but not necessarily wiser. It is hoped Danny Glover will come back to and reprise his role of Roger Murtaugh."

Gibson has had a number of film under his directing belt. The 65-year-old won an Oscar for best director for

'Braveheart', and his other notable works include 'The Passion of the Christ', 'Apocalypto' and 'Hacksaw Ridge'.

