Melissa McCarthy uses 'reverse psychology' as parenting weapon

The couple have two daughters, Vivian and Georgette. And whatever thing they may do, especially when it comes to their appearance, she totally backs it in order to take the shock factor away from their actions, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Los Angeles, Sep 28 (IANS) Actress Melissa McCarthy and her husband Ben Falcone use "reverse psychology" as one of their parenting secret weapons.

Georgette is an anime fan and regularly puts a streak of yellow face paint across her eyes, whilst she has also dyed her hair blue to little reaction from her famous mother.

Appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', Melissa said: "I think they're always waiting for me to be like, 'Wait a minute!' But instead it's like, 'Yeah, you want a neck tat?'

"I drew art up and down their arms when they were 19 months. I've given them henna pens so they can do whatever."

Referring to the blue hair incident, the 'Bridesmaids' star shared: "She wanted me to be like, 'This is outrageous!' I'm like, 'Great! We can shave half of it off'."

McCarthy is certain that her technique will continue to reap rewards and eventually her two girls will get bored of trying to shock their parents.

She said: "That's my theory. If I just keeping being like, 'do more,' they'll get so bored with it. Now that I'm announcing my reverse psychology, I just screwed myself."

--IANS

dc/ksk/