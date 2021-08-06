Mellow D: 'Roko roko' is about the struggle of a broken heart

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Singer Mellow D is back with his latest single 'Roko roko', which has been written, composed and sung by him.

'Bigg Boss 14' fame actress Nikki Tamboli features in the video alongside the singer.

Talking about the song, Mellow D said: "'Roko roko' is about the true struggle of a broken heart. While working on the track, I wanted to make sure that the listeners actually feel the emotions of betrayal, pain and rage in the composition. At the same time, I wanted to tell them to never let a heartbreak bring you down, leave your worries behind and live life on your own terms."