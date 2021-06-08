'Mere Sai' actress Kirtida Mistry wants conversation around dowry to continue

Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) Actress Kirtida Mistry, or Sugandha in "Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi", feels it is important to continue spreading awareness about the dowry menace, a social evil the show is currently focussing on.

"I feel that dowry creates a mess and a negative environment in society. Therefore, it is important to spread awareness among those who still believe in it. Sugandha's story aims to do just that. It is my humble request to all my fans and viewers to not accept and ask dowry the 'well-being' of their daughters-in-law," said Kirtida.