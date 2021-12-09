'Mere yaar ki shaadi hai!': Priyanka Chopra congratulates Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif for their wedding

After tying the knot, the couple shared captivating pictures from their dreamy nuptial rites. The snaps beautifully capture the different cultures and religions coming together for the union of the star couple in a traditional Hindu ceremony.Soon after the pictures were officially out, several celebrities poured in congratulatory messages for the stars in the comments section.Priyanka also wrote, "So happy for you! Mere yaar ki shaadi hai! Congratulations both of you! Ure perfect together."Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka and Katrina will soon be seen sharing screen space for the first time together in Farhan Akhtar's directorial 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt.'Jee Le Zaraa', which is written by Farhan, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti, will go on floors in 2022. (ANI)