Met Gala 2021: Elliot Page rocks sharp suit marking first red carpet appearance since transition

The Canadian actor posed on the red carpet in a classic Balenciaga suit with a crisp white shirt underneath, fitting the 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion' theme. Following in the Converse-clad footsteps of Met Gala co-host Timothee Chalamet, Page opted to pair his suit with black sneakers.He rounded up the look with a green flower pinned to the lapel of his slightly oversized jacket.Fans were excited to see Page on the steps of the Met, with one tweeting, "ELLIOT PAGE SAVED THE MET GALA YAL," while another added, "Elliot Page is the only man I'll ever love to see in a black suit. That's it."The 2021 ceremony marked Page's first red carpet since publicly coming out as trans in December 2020. At the time, the 'Umbrella Academy' star addressed his identity in a heartfelt Instagram post, revealing his preference for he/them pronouns.He noted, "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self."Page added that he felt "endlessly inspired" by other members of the LGBTQ+ community who showed "courage" and "generosity" throughout his personal journey.The 'Inception' star concluded, "To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better."After a month of opening up about his identity, Page split from wife Emma Portner post three years of marriage. The couple had wed in January 2018 and later revealed that they had quietly separated in the summer of 2020.According to Page Six, earlier, while talking for an interview to a magazine in December 2020, Page had reflected on his previous red carpet appearances, telling that he "just never recognized [himself]" while dressing up for events.He emphasized the connection between clothing and gender identity, adding that sporting feminine styles for acting roles posed the same struggles. "Even though [I was] an actor, just putting on a T-shirt cut for a woman would make me so unwell," he said.Although Page's 2021 Met Gala look might look like an understatement to some, his pop of green on the suit might have been a statement in itself as a symbol of queer love, originating from poet Oscar Wilde who often wore one on his own lapel. (ANI)