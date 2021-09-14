Met Gala 2021: Stars make their debut at the show

New York, Sep 14 (IANS) The long-awaited Met Gala is back after a two-year-long hiatus and there are a lot of fresh faces that have emerged from the last two years from the entertainment industry.

IANS takes a look at the stars that made their debut at the Met Gala 2021.

The Prince of Reggaeton, J Balvin looked stylish in a flower-adorned black suit and face mask, whereas 'Industry Baby' rapper Lil Nas X was seen sporting Versace's three golden outfits in one. Kim Petras, the 29-year-old German singer and songwriter wore a sculptural horse head gown by Collina Strada.