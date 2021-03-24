Metaphorical teaser of 'Karnan' trending #1 on YouTube

The teaser of National Award-winning actor Dhanush's upcoming film Karnan is trending #1 on YouTube. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, the teaser is filled with a lot of metaphors and hidden layers. It looks like Mari doesn't want to reveal the caste angle associated with the film as it might create needless controversy before the release.

The teaser clearly says that Dhanush (Karnan) is the savior of his community people who are oppressed by the rival community in the film.

Produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu, the haunting and suspense-inducing background score of Santhosh Narayanan along with the thematic cinematography of Theni Eeshwar are the other major highlights of the teaser.

Karnan is all set to release on April 9

Watch the teaser here: