Mexico to apply Covid-19 booster to teachers, health workers

Mexico city, Dec 23 (IANS) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said that the booster vaccine against Covid will soon be applied to health and education personnel, as it continues to be administered to those over 60 years of age.

"We have to continue advancing as we are doing with booster vaccines for senior citizens, health personnel and teachers," the president said during his usual daily press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.