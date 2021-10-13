Mexico's third wave of Covid shows signs of waning: Official

According to the health official, indicators began this week with a 30 per cent decline, representing the "most sustained" drop registered since the onset of the pandemic here in late February 2020, Xinhua news agency reported.

Mexico City, Oct 13 (IANS) Mexico's ongoing third wave of Covid-19 has shown signs of abating over the past 10 weeks, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Tuesday.

"This decline, each week, has held steady by significant amounts," the official said at a press conference.

For example, compared to the first week of January 2021, during the peak of the second wave, the current level of hospital occupancy is 78 per cent lower, Lopez-Gatell said.

Only a quarter of intensive care unit hospital beds reserved for Covid-19 cases are occupied, he added.

To date, Mexico has registered 3,725,242 cases of Covid-19 and 282,227 deaths from the disease.

