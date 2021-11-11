MGM in talks with Jake Gyllenhaal, Doug Liman for 'Road House' remake

Washington [US], November 11 (ANI): Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) is ramping up speed on its remake of 'Road House', with actor Jake Gyllenhaal in talks to star and director Doug Liman circling the project.



According to Variety, while a production start date has not been set, MGM higher-ups reportedly see the project as a priority for the studio. No deals have been signed with Gyllenhaal or Liman yet, though the two are in active talks.

Should both Gyllenhaal and Liman sign-on, the 'Road House' remake will mark the first collaboration between the actor and director. The pair already have busy schedules ahead, with Gyllenhaal set to begin shooting Guy Ritchie's Afghanistan War thriller 'The Interpreter' and Liman gearing up for production on his adventure film 'Everest'.

Released in 1989, the original 'Road House' starred Patrick Swayze as James Dalton, a zen bouncer hired to clean up a rough-and-tumble bar in Missouri. Dalton's successful enterprise attracts the ire of the corrupt businessman (Ben Gazzara) that controls the small town.

The film was a modest box office success, grossing USD 30 million against a reported USD 15 million budget, and has since accrued the reputation of a cult classic. 'Road House' also helped to further solidify the rising Swayze's stardom, with many of the late actor's fans holding Dalton as one of his best roles.

As per Variety, at the moment, it remains unclear whether Gyllenhaal will take on the role of Dalton in the 'Road House' remake or if the film will function as a different type of interpretation of the 1989 original. MGM executives are reportedly meeting to get a new draft rolling for the project. (ANI)

