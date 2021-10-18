'MGR Magan' to release this Diwali on Disney + Hotstar?

Sasikumar's long-delayed MGR Magan with director Ponram is all set to directly premiere on Disney + Hotstar for this Diwali.
Produced by Screen Scene, the film was postponed multiple times from the theatrical release plans due to the pandemic. Now, the film's producers have inked a deal with Disney + Hotstar and the OTT platform is planning to release it for the Diwali weekend.
Disney + Hotstar had initially planned to release Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal for Diwali but it looks like, there are a few issues to release the film for the Diwali weekend and hence, the OTT platform is planning to release MGR Magan.
Samuthirakani, Sathyaraj, Mrinalini Ravi, Singampuli, and Saranya Ponvannan are playing pivotal characters in the film.