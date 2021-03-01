Mia Farrow encouraged daughter to bond with Woody Allen before discovering their affair

In a four-episode documentary series, "Allen Vs Farrow", Farrow goes into her relationship with Allen, who has been accused by Farrow and their children of sexual and child abuse.

Los Angeles, March 1 (IANS) American actress Mia Farrow has revealed that she encouraged her adopted daughter Soon-Yi to "bond with" Farrow's ex-husband, actor-filmmaker Woody Allen, before she discovered about the affair between the two.

In the second episode of the series, Farrow said that she encouraged the (now) 85-year-old filmmaker to bond with their (now) 50-year-old daughter Soon-Yi, who later went on to marry Allen.

"He took the little ones shopping and bought them airplanes and magic tricks. He started bringing all of them to basketball games. I really encouraged him to go with Soon-Yi, too, because she was really shy," she said on the HBO Max show, as reported by People magazine.

In the documentary Farrow claims that the affair started when Soon-Yi was in high-school, though Allen in his memoir, "Apropos Of Nothing", has claimed he started seeing her when she was in college.

"I'm shooting Husbands and Wives, Soon-Yi comes in from college and I screen The Seventh Seal. Bergman's film ends and we're alone in my screening room, and quite smoothly, if I do say so myself, I lean in and kiss her. She is complicit in the osculation and to the point, as always, says, 'I was wondering when you were going to make a move," he wrote in his autobiography.

Both Allen and Soon-Yi have slammed the documentary series and called it a "hatched job riddled with falsehoods".

