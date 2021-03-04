Michael B. Jordan seeks revenge in 'Without Remorse' trailer

In the trailer, one can see Jordan's John Clark saying: "There's something inside of me that I can't turn off... The part of me that won't stop for anything. No remorse."

Los Angeles, March 4 (IANS) "Creed" star Michael B. Jordan will soon be seen as bestseller author Tom Clancy's popular creation John Clark/John Kelly in the upcoming film "Without Remorse". The first trailer of the film dropped on Thursday.

John T. Clark, whose real name is John Terrence Kelly, is one of the most popular fictional characters created by Clancy, along with Jack Ryan, brought alive on the Hollywood screen over the years by Harrison Ford, Alec Baldwin, Ben Affleck, Chris Pine and John Krasinski. The author has often described Clark as "Ryan's dark side". Clark is a former Navy SEAL, who later worked with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and at one point served as Ryan's driver and bodyguard.

The story of the film is based on the 1993 Tom Clancy novel of the same name, and directed by Stefano Sollima. In the film, Jordan as Clark tries to avert an all-out war between the United States and Russia while simultaneously tracking down the operatives that killed his family.

The film also stars Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Brett Gelman, Colman Domingo, and Guy Pearce. "Without Remorse" will release on Amazon Prime on April 30.

