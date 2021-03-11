Michael B. Jordan to make directorial debut with 'Creed III'

As per Variety, MGM announced on Wednesday that Jordan will make his directorial debut with 'Creed III', which is set to be released in theaters on November 23, 2022.Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad are expected to return for the third installment, written by Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin, based on an outline by Ryan Coogler.Speaking about helming the upcoming project, Jordan said in a statement, "Directing has always been an aspiration, but the timing had to be right. 'Creed III' is that moment -- a time in my life where I've grown more sure of who I am, holding agency in my own story, maturing personally, growing professionally, and learning from the greats like Ryan Coogler, most recently Denzel Washington, and other top tier directors I respect. All of which sets the table for this moment."He added, "This franchise and in particular, the themes of 'Creed III' are deeply personal to me. I look forward to sharing the next chapter of Adonis Creed's story with the awesome responsibility of being its director and namesake."The 'Creed' franchise takes place in the universe created by Sylvester Stallone in his own 'Rocky' film franchise. It's unclear if Stallone will return to Creed III.Jordan stars in the boxing franchise as Adonis "Creed" Johnson, son of the fallen boxing champion Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers), Rocky Balboa's (Sylvester Stallone) former foe turned friend, who was killed in a match versus Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) in 'Rocky IV'.By taking on the role of director and lead star in the upcoming film, Jordan also mimics his on-screen mentor Stallone, who directed four installments of the 'Rocky' franchise -- 'Rocky II,' 'Rocky III', 'Rocky IV' and 2006's 'Rocky Balboa'.Jordan will also serve as a producer on the film, a Chartoff-Winkler Production, alongside Irwin Winkler, Charles Winkler, William Chartoff, David Winkler, Jonathan Glickman, and Ryan Coogler, producing in association with Proximity Media. Executive producers are Adam Rosenberg, Sev Ohanian, and Zinzi Coogler.'Creed', directed by Ryan Coogler, debuted in 2015 and followed the story of Jordan's Donnie, the son of Apollo Creed and the rival of Stallone's Rocky Balboa. It was a success at the worldwide box office, earning more than USD 173 million. Its 2018 sequel 'Creed II' also earned critical and commercial success.Apart from the upcoming 'Creed' installment, Jordan will also feature in 'Tom Clancy's Without Remorse' and is currently filming the Denzel Washington-directed 'Journal for Jordan'. (ANI)