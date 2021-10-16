Michael Caine announces retirement from acting

Washington [US], October 16 (ANI): Sir Michael Caine is taking his final bow! The two-time Academy Award winner has announced that his new film 'Best Sellers' will be his last.



As per People magazine, the 88-year-old actor announced his retirement from acting on Friday on the BBC Radio show Kermode and Mayo's Film Review, following what will be his final onscreen appearance in 'Best Sellers'.

"Funnily enough, it has turned out to be what is my last part, really," he explained.

The veteran star added, "Because I haven't worked for two years, and I have a spine problem, which affects my legs. So, I can't walk very well."

"And I also wrote a book, a couple of books, which were published and were successful. So, I'm now not an actor, I'm a writer, which is lovely because as an actor, you have to get up at half-past 6 in the morning and go to the studio. As a writer, you can start writing without leaving the bed," Caine further said.

He stars in 'Best Sellers' as famed cantankerous writer Harris Shaw, who reluctantly agrees to go on a tour promoting his first book in decades, after his publisher Lucy Stanbridge (Aubrey Plaza) tracks him down to help save her late father's publishing house.

The film, which was shot in Montreal in 2019, also stars Scott Speedman, Cary Elwes and Ellen Wong.

"I think it would be my last role," Caine confirmed.

The star added, "There haven't been any offers, obviously, for two years, because nobody's been making any movies I want to do. But also, I'm 88. There aren't exactly scripts pouring out with a leading man who's 88."

Caine made his breakout performance in the 1964 war film 'Zulu', before going on to star in such films as 'Alfie' (1966), 'The Italian Job' (1969), 'Get Carter' (1971) and 'The Man Who Would Be King' (1975).

With two Academy Awards and three Golden Globes under his belt, he's enjoyed a steady amount of work, most recently starring in Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' and the Charles Dickens reimagining 'Twist'.

'The Dressed to Kill' actor has also written six books since 1984, with his most recent being 'Blowing the Bloody Doors Off: And Other Lessons in Life', published through Hachette Book Group in 2018. (ANI)

