Michael jackson inspired Abhishek Sharma's new music video

Sharma, who has directed the Tere Bin Laden franchise, besides Parmanu, The Zoya Factor and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, says he was inspired by Michael Jackson's 1989 pop hit, Leave me alone.

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Filmmaker Abhishek Sharma has attempted music video production with the quirky number, When it's all over, which depicts the life after Covid-19. The song released on Thursday.

The song is composed and sung by an Indian-American artiste Ramzing, and the video is directed by Ritesh Varma and Aniruddha Khanwilkar .

"Ramzing is an Indian-American music artiste who made the song. When I heard it, I loved it so much I asked him what he wants to do with the song -- whether he was planning to release it. He said that he has no such plans. I was so excited that I thought why not making a video? The song is fun, it does not typically talk about what happened to us due to the global pandemic but how the small things of life, the small joys of life went missing -- having a burger! Yet it has a subtle message. So I took it up as a producer and Ritesh-Aniruddha directed it," Abhishek told IANS.

The video is an amalgamation of animation and stop-motion technology.

"The song has a narrative, and when we were visualising it my inspiration came from MJ's 'Leave me alone'. That video had use of animation, stop-motion etc. In our video the central character is dreaming, so I suggested we do something around that -- his dream is in cardboard, it can't be small. The dreams have to be a little superficial and unreal. That is why we used animation. So it is like a small-moments-pop-short kind of a song. It's quirky," said Abhishek.

