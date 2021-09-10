Microsoft abandons plan to reopen US offices amid Covid worries

San Francisco, Sep 10 (IANS) Tech giant Microsoft has announced that it is scrapping plans to fully reopen US offices early next month because of concerns about the Delta variant.

Microsoft declined to set a new reopening date but promised to give employees 30 days' notice, reports CNN.

"Given the uncertainty of Covid-19, we've decided against attempting to forecast a new date for a full reopening of our US work sites in favour of opening US work sites as soon as we're able to do so safely based on public health guidance," Jared Spataro, Microsoft's corporate vice president for modern work, said in a blog post.