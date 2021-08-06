Microsoft plans to integrate Spotify into new Windows 11 feature

Washington [US], August 7 (ANI): Tech giant Microsoft is integrating audio streamer Spotify into a new Windows 11 focus feature.



As per The Verge, Panos Panay, Microsoft's head of Windows and devices, teased the Focus Sessions Windows 11 feature on Twitter this week, and it seems to be a new way to focus on tasks and work.

Focus Sessions includes media services provider Spotify integration, allowing a user to create a focus timer to work through tasks while listening to the playlist of music from Spotify.

The company- Microsoft has not started testing Focus Sessions in its public builds of Windows 11 yet, but from the video, Panay teased it seems to be built into the operating system's Clock app. It appears like it's following the Pomodoro Technique, a method of managing time by breaking down work into smaller chunks with short breaks, according to The Verge.

It is the first time a significant Spotify integration in Windows would be seen since Microsoft retired its Groove Music service in 2017.

The Verge reported that at that time, Microsoft partnered with Spotify to move Groove Music subscribers and their playlists over to the rival music streaming service.

On a related note, Microsoft and Spotify have also previously worked together on a Windows 10 app and a separate app for Xbox consoles. (ANI)

