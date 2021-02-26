Middle Class Melodies garners high impressions on TV

‘Middle Class Melodies’ featuring Anand Deverakonda and Varsha Bollamma was one of the Telugu movies that had skipped the theatrical window to have a direct OTT release amid lockdown. The film won rave reviews. Critics gave good ratings and praised the director and the actors.

It was Anand Deverakonda’s second film as the hero. The film had its world television premiere on Zee Telugu on February 14th. Looks like it has clicked with the TV audiences as well. The film has garnered 5.68 TVR (AP+Telangana urban), which is an impressive number for a small film like this. In fact, this is on par with Prabha’s ‘Saaho’.