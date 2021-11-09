'Midnight Run' sequel starring Regina Hall in the works

Washington [US], November 9 (ANI): Universal Pictures is developing a sequel to 'Midnight Run', the 1988 action-comedy starring Robert De Niro and Charles Grodin.



As per Variety, Regina Hall will star in the follow-up. It's unclear if De Niro will reprise his role as bounty hunter Jack Walsh in the buddy action film, but he will be involved in the new version as a producer.

Aeysha Carr is writing the screenplay, though plot details and additional cast members have been kept under wraps.

The original 'Midnight Run' sees De Niro play a bounty hunter who pursues a former Mafia accountant (Charles Grodin, who died earlier this year of bone marrow cancer) after he skips bail.

The critical popularity of the first film inspired three made-for-television sequels, collectively called 'The Midnight Run Action Pack'. However, De Niro and Grodin didn't appear in those films.

De Niro has spoken over the years about wanting to revisit 'Midnight Run' and conversations have since percolated about a sequel, but those discussions didn't formalise until recently.

In addition to starring in the 'Midnight Run' follow-up, Hall will also serve as a producer under her RH Negative banner.

Additional producers include Jesse Collins via Jesse Collins Entertainment and Jane Rosenthal for Tribeca. Berry Welsh will executive produce for Tribeca. Universal Pictures' senior VP of production development Sara Scott will oversee on behalf of the studio. (ANI)

