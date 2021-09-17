Mika recalls pranks he played on elder bro Daler Mehndi

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Rapper Mika Singh, who is judging the 'Zee Comedy Show', shared an interesting anecdote about how his elder brother Daler Mehndi is so afraid of darkness that he always needs someone around him in the evening, even if it is to use the restroom.

Mika Singh revealed: "Not many people know about this, but Daler Paaji is very scared of darkness. In fact, when he uses the restroom, even during the day, he keeps the door open. During the evenings, whenever he would go to the washroom or any place which is not lit up, he expects us to sit outside, and he would continuously ask from inside if we're still waiting outside (laughs)."