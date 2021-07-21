Mika Singh: Rahul Vaidya really wanted Daler Mehndi to perform at his wedding

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Punjabi singer Mika Singh says his brother Daler Mehndi was Rahul Vaidya's preferred choice for a performance at his wedding.

"Rahul desperately wanted Daler paaji to perform at his wedding. I had a word and I basically needed to get him on board. Daler paaji being the professional that he is refused initially due to monetary talks and things like that but finally we managed to get him on board. Daler paaji has a huge heart," Mika said.