Mika Singh to drop new romantic single on Valentine's Day

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Singer Mika Singh is all set to drop a new single titled Tere bin zindagi on the occasion of Valentine's Day. He describes the song as a romantic track that aims at celebrating love.

"It's a romantic track to celebrate love. The younger generation needs a new love anthem and I think this is it. It's extremely melodious and it has a tune which would stick by. We have shot it beautifully and the story is worth watching out," said Mika.