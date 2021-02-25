Mika Singh to perform with Salman Khan after four years

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Singer Mika Singh will be seen performing with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan after four years in the upcoming show Indian Pro Music League (IMPL).

Mika said: "The IPML is a one of a kind show in a never before seen format in the music genre. Salman bhai is the biggest star in the country and it would be so much fun and such an honor to perform with him after quite some time."