Mika's new song '2-Seater' featuring Pallavi Sood is out

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Singer Mika Singh on Tuesday released his next music video titled '2-Seater', which stars Pallavi Sood along with Mika, and was shot in California and other parts of the US.

Mika said: "I am really excited about this song. We shot it in some amazing locations in the US, especially in California. The shots are beautiful. It's a youth song and my co-actor in the song, Pallavi Sood, has done a tremendous job. The audience was waiting for this and I am happy to give them entertainment during such a time.