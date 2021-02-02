Mila Kunis-starrer 'Breaking News In Yuba County' in Indian halls on Feb 19

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) The Mila Kunis and Alison Janney-starrer crime comedy, Breaking News In Yuba County, will open on the big screen on February 19.

The film tells the story of a town in the US, where controversy and chaos erupts when housewife Sue Button (Janney) discovers her husband has disappeared. This leads to a lot of accusations being hurled at Sue, making her a local celebrity.