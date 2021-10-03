  1. Sify.com
Miley Cyrus dances with Megan Thee Stallion at Austin City Limits 2021

Last Updated: Sun, Oct 3rd, 2021, 12:01:19hrs
New York, Oct 3 (IANS) It was a hot girl fall for concert goers at the first weekend of Austin City Limits Fest 2021, where Megan Thee Stallion's set welcomed a surprise guest, Miley Cyrus, reports Billboard.com.

Miley rushed onto the stage to dance with Meg, and the pair shared a hug in front of the crowd.

"Dreams DO come true! Me & @theestallion doing hot girl s---!" she posted on Instagram, where she uploaded a video clip from the October 1 show.

"Love youuuu," Megan wrote back.

"ACL WEEKEND 1 was Maybbbbe just A LITTLE TOOOOO ICONIC!" Cyrus said in another post that included clips from her own performance and a video of Shawn Mendes singing along.

The Austin City Limits Music Festival is taking place on October 1-3 and October 8-10, at Austin's Zilker Park.

