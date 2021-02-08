Miley Cyrus delivers unforgettable show-stopping performance during Super Bowl 2021

Washington [US], February 8 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus kick-started the TikTok Tailgate celebration at Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday, with a little help from rock legends Joan Jett and Billy Idol.



As per E! News, Cyrus donned a cheerleader uniform in order to celebrate the kickoff of the football game in front of thousands of frontline workers who have already been vaccinated for the novel coronavirus.

Wearing a black and hot pink cheerleader-style skirt and top with matching kneepads and heeled boots, Cyrus gave an enthralling performance, singing tracks including Nine Inch Nails' 'Head Like a Hole', Dolly Parton's 'Jolene', and 'Heart of Glass' by Blondie, among others.

The 28-year-old singer, who headlined the event, also performed hits like 'High' and 'Edge of Midnight' from her 2020 album 'Plastic Hearts', and past singles including 'We Can't Stop'. At one point, while singing her 2013 song 'Wrecking Ball', Cyrus got emotional, tearing up and struggling to sing through the popular chorus.

Afterward, she told the audience, "Singing that song, 'Wrecking Ball' about feeling completely broken and shattered ... everyone suffering is different, even everyone's threshold of pain ... I wear a lot of glitter and I wear a lot of armor and I also wear my heart on my sleeve, and it gets broken a lot."

She was also joined by music icons Billy Idol to perform their song 'Night Crawling', as well as rock superstar Joan Jett to sing 'Bad Karma'. During the performance, Cyrus called out the names of some of the healthcare groups in attendance, saying "the dedication of this song could never repay you for your services."

Cyrus also gave a shout-out to Britney Spears during her TikTok Tailgate performance at Super Bowl LV. "We love Britney," she said while adding the singer's name to the lyrics of the 2009 hit track 'Party in the U.S.A'.

Portions of the singer's performance aired during the CBS Super Bowl LV Pregame Show. While viewers from the U.S. and Canada were able to access the live pre-game content by visiting the @NFL account on TikTok, 7,5000 vaccinated Florida-based health care workers attended the COVID-19 safe hospitality event in-person.

Other performers at the event included H.E.R., who sang 'America the Beautiful', and Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan, who performed a duet on the national anthem. (ANI)

