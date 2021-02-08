Miley Cyrus gets emotional while singing 'Wrecking ball' at Super Bowl

Los Angeles, Feb 8 (IANS) Singer Miley Cyrus, who gave a power-packed performance at the Super Bowl LV, choked while singing her popular track, Wrecking ball, said to be written for ex-husband, actor Liam Hemsworth.

While she performed on multiple tracks on Sunday, she needed an emotional stop when she started singing Wrecking ball. The singer choked and stopped immediately after starting the song, which was, reports eonline.com.