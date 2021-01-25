Miley Cyrus to sing for healthcare workers at Super Bowl gig

Los Angeles, Jan 25 (IANS) Singer Miley Cyrus is set to perform at a special Super Bowl LV pre-game concert, which will be held specifically for healthcare workers.
Cyrus shared the news on Instagram on Sunday.
"SUPER BOWL LV!!! I'll be there for TIKTOK TAILGATE!!! I can't wait to put on a show for the NFL's honoured guests before the game…. Health care workers from Tampa and around the country!"Cyrus posted.
TikTok Tailgate is a pregame event for the 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers who have been invited to attend at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium in Florida next month, reports etonline.com.
There will be other performances too. Singers Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will deliver "The Star-Spangled Banner" before the game. Additionally, H.E.R. will sing "America the Beautiful".
--IANS
nn/vnc