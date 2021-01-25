Miley Cyrus to sing for healthcare workers at Super Bowl gig

Los Angeles, Jan 25 (IANS) Singer Miley Cyrus is set to perform at a special Super Bowl LV pre-game concert, which will be held specifically for healthcare workers.

Cyrus shared the news on Instagram on Sunday.

"SUPER BOWL LV!!! I'll be there for TIKTOK TAILGATE!!! I can't wait to put on a show for the NFL's honoured guests before the game…. Health care workers from Tampa and around the country!"Cyrus posted.