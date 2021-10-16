Milind Rau's next is a Pan-India film with Rana Daggubati!

Netrikann director Milind Rau is all set to direct Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati in a Pan-India film that will be simultaneously made in Telugu, Hindi & Tamil. Milind Rau had earlier made Siddharth's multilingual film Aval (released as Gruham in Telugu and The House Next Door in Hindi) and Nayanthara's Netrikann .

The film will be produced by Gopinath Achanta, Arjun Dasyan, and Rambabu Chodisetty of Spirit Media, Viswasanti Pictures, and Veedansh Creative Works. The makers are currently busy finalizing the rest of the cast and crew of the film.

Milind Rau is planning to begin shooting for this yet-untitled film in 2022. Reports also say that the filmmaker is also in talks with Siddharth for the sequel of Aval.