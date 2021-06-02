Milind Soman: Have been running every day since I got my negative report

"My first 10k post covid! 62 mins, comfortable, max heart rate during the run 142. I have been running 5-6km every day since I got my negative report on 5th April," Milind wrote alongside the image that shows him sporting shorts, sneakers and sunglasses.

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Actor-model-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman has gone back to running five to six kilometres a day after testing negative for Covid-19. Milind posted an Instagram picture running shirtless, clicked by wife Ankita.

He also answered questions posted by fans on running.

Milind wrote: "1. To run i wear either vibram five fingers with toes cut off, or Luna Sandals. I find closed shoes uncomfortable, I can't run with my natural form. 2. To me, soft/hard surface does not matter, technique matters. Run softly. 3. Running correctly and regularly strengthens legs and is good for the knees."

"4. If you are starting/restarting/been sick/been injured/overweight, start with very slow speed and short comfortable distances. Regularity is the key to improvement. 5. I dont need any special diet if I am running 5-6km a day. I might need to eat more if I am running 50-60km a day."

He added: "6. I dont use sunscreen. After running, if the sun has been really hot, I use a little curd on my face, and wash it off with water when it dries. Skin feels good, tan looks amazing."

