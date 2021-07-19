  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. Milind Soman shares "crazy rainy monday mood"

Milind Soman shares "crazy rainy monday mood"

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Mon, Jul 19th, 2021, 19:41:26hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Milind Soman took to social media on Monday and shared a black and white picture describing his rainy Monday mood on a set.

The actor wrote on Instagram: "Crazy rainy monday mood. #onanotherset."

In the black and white picture post, Milind flaunts a chiselled look, appearing suave in a black high-neck and black leather jacket.

The actor was complimented for his picture post from Bollywood colleagues and fans.

His wife Ankita Konwar commented: "Omg!!"

Bollywood fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote: "Quite sun kisses I say!"

The actor was last seen in the web series "Paurashpur" and "Four more shots please"

--IANS

eka/vnc

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features