Milind Soman shares glimpse of first 10k run post COVID-19 recovery

On Wednesday, Milind took to Instagram and wrote, "My first 10k post covid! 62 mins, comfortable, max heart rate during the run 142. I have been running 5-6km every day since I got my negative report on April 5."Apart from sharing his achievement, Milind also answered some questions about running. He shared he wears five-finger shoes while running as closed shoes make him feel uncomfortable."To run, I wear either vibram five fingers with toes cut off, or Luna sandals. I find closed shoes uncomfortable, I can't run with my natural form," the 55-year-old wrote.His second tip was - "Surface does not matter, technique matters. Run softly.""Running correctly and regularly strengthens legs and is good for the knees. For those starting/restarting/been sick/been injured/overweight. Start with very slow speed and short comfortable distances. Regularity is the key to improvement," Milind added.He also spoke about his diet regime. "I don't need any special diet if I am running 5-6km a day. I might need to eat more if I am running 50-60km a day," he explained.Milind also revealed that he doesn't use any sunscreen to avoid tan. "I don't use sunscreen. After running, if the sun has been really hot I use a little curd on my face, and wash it off with water when it dries. Skin feels good, tan looks amazing," he concluded.Milind had tested positive for COVID-19 in March. (ANI)