Milind Soman undergoes CT scan says 'all normal'

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Actor-model Milind Soman recently got a CT scan done at a hospital in Bengaluru. He informed that he was "all normal".

Milind took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself sitting on a CT scanner bed in a hospital.

He wrote, "Had a CT Scan in Bengaluru, checked for blockages, etc. All normal. Regular screenings as recommended by qualified doctors are important, but what you do between screenings is even more important."