Milind Soman's post lockdown plan: Ladakh 'definitely one of the first places I go'

Milind shared that he misses the momos, butter tea, long treks in the purple mountains, and the local people of Ladakh who greet him with a smile on their face! He also expressed a desire that Ladakh will be among the first places he would visit once lockdown eases.

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Actor-model-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman took to social media on Tuesday to express that he is missing one of his most favourite travel destinations, Ladakh, as he is unable to travel during the second wave of the Covidpandemic.

"#TravelTuesday Missing the high hills of Ladakh, one of my most favorite places on (earth emoji) !!!!! Things seem to be opening up, maybe travel soon??? This will definitely be one of the first places I go. Momos, butter tea, long treks in the purple mountains and the beautiful smiles of the Ladakhi people !! Om mani padme hum," Milind wrote in an Instagram post along with a selfie clicked with the mountains in the background.

Recently, the fitness enthusiast took to social media to encourage followers to take some time out for working out every day instead of finding excuses.

"Never forget the basics. Even when I say I have no time in the entire day to exercise, I can still spare a minute! And most times that's all I need. how many in 60secs? No excuses of no time, no space, no equipment, being able to move your own body weight is good enough. Just keep trying to increase the number of push-ups in a minute. It's a good goal to start with, and a great goal to finish with!" he wrote.

