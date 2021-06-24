Milind Soman's Throwback Thursday treat: Stills from shoots over the years

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Milind Soman treated fans to Throwback Thursday on Instagram, sharing stills from various modelling shoots down the years.
The retrospective pictures from different years of his career took netizens on a journey from being a model to a fitness aficionado.
"1990 -- 1994 -- 2008 -- 2020 #ThrowbackThursday one of my first fashion shoots to one of my last," wrote Milind as caption with the string of images.
During his heydays as a model in the nineties, Milind had courted controversy in India, when he and model Madhu Sapre posed nude in an ad-campaign for a shoe brand, wrapped by a snake.
Last year, Milind was in the eye of the storm again after his wife Ankita Konwar shared pictures that show him running in the nude on a Goa beach to celebrate turning 55.
