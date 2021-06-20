Millie Bobby Brown seen walking hand in hand with Jon Bon Jovi's son Jake Bongiovi

Washington [US], June 20 (ANI): Hollywood actor Millie Bobby Brown, took to the streets of New York City where she was spotted walking hand in hand with Jon Bon Jovi's son Jake Bongiovi.



According to People magazine, making their public debut, the pair held hands while walking side-by-side together as Bongiovi, held the 'Stranger Things' star's dog Winnie in a large denim tote.

For the outing, Brown wore a long pink skirt and white top, which she accessorized with a pair of floral flats. Bongiovi, meanwhile, sported a summery button-up shirt that he paired with multi-colored tan, black, and blue shorts.

Both Brown and Bongiovi donned face masks as they walked outside amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, dating rumors between the two sparked when Bongiovi posted a selfie seated next to Brown in a car. "bff <3," Bongiovi captioned his post, which saw the pair pouting their lips, as Brown wrote, "BFF," in the comments section.

As per Fox News, Bongiovi is the second-youngest child of Bon Jovi, and wife Dorothea Hurley. The pair met in 1980 and were married 9 years later in 1989. His siblings include sister Stephanie and brothers Jesse, and Romeo. (ANI)

