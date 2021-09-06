Millind, Akshara get evicted from 'Bigg Boss OTT' house

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) In the recent episode of 'Bigg Boss OTT' as per audience votes Millind Gaba and Akshara Singh were declared eliminated. And it was unfortunate for Millind and Akshara that by the time they understood the game, the audience had decided on their exit from the house!

While everyone in the house and the viewers expected one contestant to bid adieu to the 'Bigg Boss OTT' house, it came as a shocker as Karan Johar announced that there would be not one but two eliminations. This elimination left everyone teary eyed as the most genuine connection had to say goodbye to the house.