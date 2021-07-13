'Mimi' trailer: Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi's camaraderie leaves netizens in splits

For the unversed, 'Mimi', which is directed by Laxman Utekar, is a remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National Award-winning Marathi film 'Mala Aai Vhhaychy!' (2011). In the movie, Kriti will be seen essaying the role of a young surrogate mother.The three-minute-long trailer narrates a quirky tale of a feisty and carefree girl (Kriti) who becomes a surrogate mom to make money. It also touches upon the challenges of surrogacy and how society looks at it.The makers have tried to impart meaningful messages in a comical way, leaving viewers emotional and amused at the same time."Hahaha looking forward to it," filmmaker Tahira Kashyap commented."It made me laugh," a social media user commented.Speaking more about the trailer, director Dinesh Vijan said, "This trailer is filled with warmth, cheer and laughter, just like the film. Mimi is our first exclusive OTT release, and while a family outing at the cinemas could take some time, with Mimi, we are bringing wholesome cinema to families in the comfort of their homes. We hope Kriti's lovable and humorous avatar brings joy to as many viewers as possible."Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa are also a part of 'Mimi', which is scheduled to release on July 30 on Jio Cinema and Netflix. (ANI)