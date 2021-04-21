Mimoh Chakraborty feels social media is 'more of a distraction'

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Actor Mimoh Chakraborty prefers not jumping onto the social media bandwagon since it brings negativity and acts as distraction.

"I think it's more of a distraction. I agree that it opens up avenues and one could make lucrative money but I would rather not be on my phone, and enjoy each moment. We are hooked to social media and the phone. I get to live the present in a way. A lot of trolling and negativity shuts down automatically," Mimoh tells IANS.