Mimoh Chakraborty spends time e-learning

"Learning is a great process and keeps us in the present. It's a great time to invest in learning something new and really taking time for ourselves. We are mostly in our homes and the web is our great friend now. Let's take out time to figure out where we wish to go and keep adding to our armory all the necessary tools to get us there," Mimoh said.

He added: "It can be software, data analysis, painting, communication, and just about anything and we would have a good time as well as we would be passionate about learning what we wish to."

Mimoh had earlier shared he has taken up mixed martial arts and crossfit to stay in shape.

