Mimoh enrolls in virtual course at Stanford University

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Mon, Apr 26th, 2021, 21:41:27hrs
Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) Actor Mimoh Chakraborty has signed up for an online course at Stanford University. The actor wants to study Albert Einstein's Theory of Relativity.

"Science has been a pivotal point in my life. I loved learning more and more about the scientific processes. Physics especially is extremely intriguing to me. I am trying to make the best use of the time at hand," Mimoh says.

The actor wants to make the best use of lockdown.

"We are under a pandemic and it's quite a long time away from normalcy. It's almost impossible to predict when we will be over this. This will be the greatest triumph of the human spirit against anything. I love languages and I am learning quite a few as well," he says.

--IANS

ym/vnc

