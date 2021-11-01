'Minari' star Youn Yuh-jung awarded S. Korea's highest honour

Seoul, Nov 1 (IANS) Veteran actor Youn Yuh-jung, who won the Oscar for best supporting actress in 'Minari' earlier this year, has received South Korea's highest cultural sector medal.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism gave Youn the Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit during the 2021 Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards ceremony held at the National Theater of Korea, reports variety.com.