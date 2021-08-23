'Minnal Murali' gearing up for Netflix release soon?

According to rumours, several filmmakers are looking for OTT platforms as there could be a big rush for theatres, when the government gives permission for the re-opening of the theatres.

With the uncertainty over the reopening of theatres continuing due to the Covid 19 restrictions, more big releases are opting for release on OTT platforms.

It is by now confirmed that the Tovino Thomas starrer Minnal Murali, directed by Basil Joseph, is releasing on Netflix soon. Today the social media was discussing the release date of Minnal Murali, as some reports said the date is Sep 10.

However, our sources have said that these reports are baseless and the movie could be streaming a month later or so.

There are rumours about the much-awaited Kurup, directed by Srinath Rajendran with Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, releasing on OTT during the coming months.

