'Minnal Murali'’s encounter with Yuvi!

After passing The Great Khali’s ‘Chokeslam’, now Minnal Murali has to pass another ‘super hero’ test. This time with cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who has hit six balls of an over for six sixes in international cricket.
Yuvraj aka Yuvi, is testing Minnal Murali’s speed.
After hurling a knife on his face and some fruits, Yuvi gives the next test. To hit six sixes in six balls. But there are some other conditions as well.
Tovino Thomas plays Minnal Murali, the local superhero. Minnal Murali, directed by Basil Joseph, starts streaming on Netflix from Dec 24. The film also got a Twitter emoji which is prestigious.
Here is Minnal Murali’s exciting video with Yuvi: