'Minnal Murali'’s encounter with Yuvi!

After passing The Great Khali’s ‘Chokeslam’, now Minnal Murali has to pass another ‘super hero’ test. This time with cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who has hit six balls of an over for six sixes in international cricket.

Yuvraj aka Yuvi, is testing Minnal Murali’s speed.

After hurling a knife on his face and some fruits, Yuvi gives the next test. To hit six sixes in six balls. But there are some other conditions as well.