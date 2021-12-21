Minnal Murali’s fascinating meeting with The Great Khali

As Tovino Thomas’ Minnal Murali is gearing up for release on Dec 24, there is a funny video of the local superhero meeting wrestler The Great Khali, now released by the makers.
Minnal Murali, directed by Basil Joseph with Tovino Thomas in the title role of a local boy who gets super powers, will start streaming on Netflix.
Before he meets The Great Khali, Murali (Tovino) and a young Josemon is seen going to a ‘Superhero Testing Centre’. Murali wants to become an American superhero, but he is petrified about Khali’s ‘Chokeslam’.
But as it is shown in the video, The Great Khali is indeed impressed by Minnal Murali’s skills.
Catch the funny video: