'Minnal Murali' to premiere at 1.30 pm on Dec 24

“Brace yourselves!! Minnal Murali will premiere on Dec 24th at 1.30 pm IST,” informs Tovino Thomas, who plays the title role in the superhero drama.

Minnal Murali, which will start streaming on Netflix, has been directed by Basil Joseph.

Tovino Thomas plays a local lad who gets superpowers when he is struck by lightning. Guru Somasundaram, Femina George, Aju Varghese and Vashisht Umesh include the main cast.