'Minnal Murali' to start streaming from Dec 24 onwards

Director Basil Joseph has announced the release date of his much-awaited movie Minnal Murali, in which Tovino Thomas is playing a local superhero.
Minnal Murali will premiere from Dec 24 on Netflix. Basil has earlier directed two hits, Kunjiramayanam and Godha.
Minnal Murali has Guru Somasundaram, Femina George and Aju Varghese in the main cast.
Shaan Rahman has composed the songs, while Sushin Shyam has composed the background score. Sameer Thahir is the cinematographer. Arun Anirudhan and Justin Mathew are the writers.
Minnal Murali has been produced by Sophia Paul under the banner of Weekend Blockbusters.